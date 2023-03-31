Hall 7 Unveils Grey Terraces  in Abuja

Hall7, one of the nation’s leading real estate companies, has restated commitment to provision of quality services in the industry with its newly built terraces.

The Grey Terraces by Hall 7 is an exquisite bijou development set in a premium, urban, residential hub with close proximity to major roads, carefully curated for growing families and savvy investors.

Located in the burgeoning Karmo District of the Federal Capital Territory, the estate is situated adjacent to the expressway, offering easy access to transportation and convenient commuting for residents.

It also boasts close proximity to key landmarks such as the train station, the residence is set in a residential hub which is quiet, safe and ideal for raising a family.

Speaking about the firm’s commitment to the industry, the Chief Executive Officer, Hall 7, Olayinka Braimoh, said with these new terraces, their position to provide

premium houses remained unquestionable.

“This property hosts 26 units of four bedroom terraced duplexes which are exceptionally designed with amazing aesthetics. The Grey Terraces are thoughtfully designed with your needs in mind, to provide you with comfort, style, and a unique living experience that you won’t find anywhere else. From the spacious living areas to the private outdoor spaces, great for barbecues and children’s playground, every detail has been considered to make your life easier and more enjoyable.”

Braimoh added that these homes have been designed to maximise space and light, “and every detail has been carefully considered to create a modern, safe and comfortable living space.”

The Hall7 boss maintained that upon entering, prospective owners are greeted by a spacious living area, adding that the kitchen boasts ample space ideal for large meal preparations.

The CEO also maintained that the generous sized bedrooms are curated to offer maximum comfort and rest.

Braimoh added that, “The estate is adequately furnished with quality infrastructure and top-notch amenities like the standard sized swimming and club house for your leisure. Beautifully landscaped, the residence features lush greenery which amplifies the calm ambience. One of the sweet perks of Grey Residence is the Multi-purpose Court. The idea behind it is to promote physical activity and physical wellness; social interaction amongst residents, which will be a great way to foster a sense of community.”