Ekiti Pledges Adequate Funding, Independence for LGs

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has promised optimum funding and high level of independence for the operations of the 39 local government areas and Local Council Development Areas of the state, to propel development at the third tier of government.

The state government explained that the immediate-past state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, conceptualised the LCDAs creation to trigger development at the grassroots, assuring the people of the state that the incumbent Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, is unwaveringly committed to ensuring adequate funding for the councils to drive his vision.

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, gave the assurance in Igbemo Ekiti yesterday during the flagging-off of the construction of a new office complex for the council’s chairman and the inauguration of a shopping mall at Are-Ekiti, Ifedara LCDA of Ekiti State.

Afuye, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Victor Ogunje, yesterday described the development of the local government system as tremendously dear to Oyebanji-led government, saying nothing will be spared to protect the tier being the closest to the poor masses.

She added: “Let me applaud the chairman of Ifedara LCDA for this epoch-making event. The feedbacks we are getting showed that our council chairmen are working hard and leveraging on the independence they are enjoying under Governor Oyebanji to better the lives of our rural dwellers.

“We all know the significance of the local government system to the growth and development of any nation. That is why our governor was well disposed to allowing adequate funding for our councils, so that they can impact positively on the lives of our citizens.

“Since our governor came on board, he has demonstrated that love and zeal to drive his vision by spreading development to the grassroots. It is from this that we can have improved infrastructures, revenues and employment generation, as well as career progression for our citizens.”

On the new shopping mall at Are-Ekiti, one of the component towns at Ifedara LCDA, Afuye expressed optimism that the project would transform the revenue base of the council.

“I appeal to the council boss to ensure that the shops are evenly distributed without fear or favour. I know that the little rates our traders will be paying into the government’s coffers will elevate the revenue profile of this council,” the deputy governor stated.

In his remark, the Chairman of Ifedara LCDA, Hon. Sina Ogunleye, said the flag-off marks a turning point in the life of the council, saluting the immediate-past Governor, Fayemi, for carving out the council from the existing Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area.