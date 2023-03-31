  • Friday, 31st March, 2023

Again, Buhari’s Ex-Minister’ Loses Suit Seeking Disqualification of Tinubu, Atiku

Nigeria | 10 hours ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, again lost his suit seeking the disqualification of candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC ), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 presidential election.

The suit which was earlier dismissed by both the trial and appeal courts was on Thursday again dismissed by the apex court for being statute barred.

The apex court in its unanimous judgment, however, did not award cost against the former minister for withdrawing his case when informed that the case was filed outside the time prescribed by law.

Nwajiuba and a civil group, the Rights for All International, a non-governmental organisation, had asked the Supreme Court to cancel the processes that produced Tinubu and Abubakar as candidates of their political parties.

He had urged the apex court to reverse the concurrent judgments of the two lower courts and hold that Tinubu and Atiku ought not to be on the ballot.

However, the five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro, declined to entertain the appeal on the grounds that they lacked jurisdiction since the suit had become statute barred.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.