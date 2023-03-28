  • Tuesday, 28th March, 2023

Unity FC Emerges Winner of ANEEJ Football Tournament 

Sport | 3 hours ago

Adibe Emenyonu  in Benin

The Unity Football Club in Oredo Local Government of Edo State has won the football competition organised by a non-governmental organisation, African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), in Benin City, Edo state.

The football club emerged winner of the four-team tournament held  at the Edo State College of Health Technology sport complex, Benin after defeating Black Stars Football Club 3-2 on penalties. Regulation time ended in a deadlock 

Nevertheless, Global Stars FC also defeated Ogua Community FC 2-0 to win the third placed match. 

Presenting  medals to the winners at the weekend in Benin, the Deputy Executive Director of ANEEJ, Mr. Leo Atakpu, said the tournament with the theme: “brighter future” is  aimed at  building youths resilient against organised crimes.

He said, “We identified football as one sporting activities that can engage the youths and keep them away from crimes such as human trafficking, irregular migration, armed robbery, cultism among others.

“Before the commencement of the tournament, We had indoor discussion on organised crimes so as to change youths mindset towards something positive by bringing experts, such as religious leaders, doctors, security agents to talk to them on the need to stay away from criminality and focus on something positive”.

He said the project being implemented in Oredo and Ikpoba Okha local governments is a three- year programme, adding that ANEEJ is putting measures in place to ensure its sustainability through community participation and ownership of the project.

“The project is about partnership, we have brought in institutions involved in organised crime such as police, NDLEA, NAPTIP, EFCC ICPC, Oredo and Ikpoba Okha local governments because the project is being implemented in the two local government,” he said.

Atakpu, further noted that aside the football competition, the organisation had also trained youths in various skill of their choices, adding that quite a good numbers of youths  have already benefited from the skill acquisition.

