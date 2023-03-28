NPC Reassures Nigerians of Credible Population Census

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The National Population Commission (NPC), has reassured Nigerians of its resolve to conduct a transparent and credible head count in this year’s national population census.

The Chairman of the 2023 Census Standing Committee, Dr. Ipalibo Harry, gave the assurance yesterday, while addressing journalists shortly after inaugurating the Rivers State Chapter of the Census Publicity Committee at a workshop for members of the commission on census operations and processes in preparation for the 2023 population and housing census in Port Harcourt.

Harry, who is also the Federal Commissioner, Representing Rivers State at the National Population Commission, said the 2023 census would be different from the previous ones that were reportedly marred by controversies, stressing that the processes will be digital or electronically and not manual.

He noted that technology would make it difficult for anyone to manipulate the exercise, adding that the entire country and the census questionnaires had been mapped out to direct the enumerators on how to conduct the census.

“We assure Nigerians that the census of 2023, will be real, it will not be imaginary. The figures we got in 2006 were not real figures. This time around, figures that will emerge from the exercise is going to be real figures, because we need the real data to do real planning.

“This census is going to be different from past censuses. It is going to be digital. In previous ones, we see cases where communities come together, agree on what they want, get people around and get them to thumbprint, and add their numbers, but this one will be different, the total count cannot be influenced.

“We have mapped out the whole country to know the total number of EAs that are in every ward and every community. And that is the reason it will be difficult for anyone to falsify, or tamper with the figures.

“There are so many peculiarities in this year’s census. It will no longer be exactly as it used to be because, all EAs (from the states, LGAs and Ward levels) are in the device and will be adequately followed up because, they are receptor for the population. And that strongly restricts manipulation and that is part of the reason for our continuous training at different levels.”

Noting that citizens could be counted for their states at their various work place or states of residence, Harry also solicited for cooperation from Nigerians to achieve a successful census.

In his remark, Director, Public Affairs, NPC, Dr. Isiaka Yahaya, said the Commission was partnering key stakeholders in order to achieve a successful enumeration exercise.

Speaking on behalf of the State Chapter of the Census Publicity Committee, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Finebone thanked the Commission for finding them worthy of the responsibility and assured them of their commitment and support to ensuring a successful census.