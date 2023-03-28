NEMA Distributes Saudi King’s Food Items to 500 Kano Households

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the distribution of food items donated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) to 500 vulnerable households in Kano State.

The Director-General of the agency, Mr. Mustapha Habib, disclosed this yesterday, while flagging off the distribution in line with the provision of humanitarian service to persons that had been impacted by natural and human induced disasters.

Habib, who was represented by NEMA Planning Research and Forecasting, Hajiya Fatima Kassim, said the donation was timely considering that it was during the holy month of Ramadan.

“The 500 affected by disaster in Bunkure communities and other local governments of Kano State were profiled by NEMA in collaboration with Kano State Emergency Management Agency(SEMA).

“Each household will get a total of 59.8kg of food items which include rice 25kg, beans 25kg, masa Vita flour 4kg, tomato paste two kg, vegetable oil two liters and Salt 0.8kg”

According to him, NEMA in collaboration with KSrelief between 2018 and 2021 donated food baskets to 8,050 IDPs in Borno, Yobe and Zamfara states.

“The food items will go a long way in contributing the recovery process of the beneficiaries that have been impacted by the insurgency,” he added.

He commended King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Said, the crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman the Manager KSrelief as well as good people of Saudi Arabia for the continued concern and support.

In his remarks, the Deputy Consul General of Saudi Embassy Kano, Nawaf Muhammad, said the donation was to cushion the difficulties the beneficiaries are facing and pledges to continue with the gesture.

Abdulaziz Muhammad, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries commended the agency and KSrelief for the gesture and called for sustainability of the program.