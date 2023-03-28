  • Tuesday, 28th March, 2023

NADECO Faults  Buhari’s Decision to Restructure

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has called to question the motive behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to restructure Nigeria towards the closing stage of his administration.

A statement signed by the organisation noted  that after eight years of Buhari forcefully refusing and opposing all incessant calls by groups and citizens to embark restructuring as a way to save Nigeria, suddenly the president has gone into a frenzy of signing last-minute bills on step with restructuring.

The statement said most shocking is the last-minute census headcount now shifted from March to early May 2023, at the end of his eight years, as he exits on May 29, 2023.

The statement revealed that an enormous bill of N1trillion ($2.4 billion) has been penciled down for the census, averaging five thousand naira per 200 million citizens, adding that it was a waste of funds at a time of abject nationwide poverty and national debt of about N77 trillion ($172 billion).

