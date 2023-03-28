Lagos Election Petition Tribunal Receives Over 25 Petitions

By Steve Aya



Petitions from Labour Party candidates, top the number of received petitions the National and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Lagos has received. The Tribunal has so far collected over 25 petitions filed by the aggrieved parties across the State, for the Federal House of Representatives and one for a Senatorial seat.

The candidates of Labour Party for Federal House of Representatives in seven constituencies in Lagos, are challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the declared winner of each constituency.

This includes the petition filed by Hon. Adeola Damilola Adebanjo and the Labour Party against Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the house of Representative, where the Petitioner alleged that INEC failed to comply with the provisions of the law.

The Party’s candidates from Oshodi, Isolo, Kosofe, Lagos Mainland, Shomolu, Mushin and Ikorodu, are all challenging the qualifications of winners of the election, as well as INEC’s non-compliance with the provision of Electoral Act 2022 in their petitions filed by their counsel, Chief Wakeel Olawale Liady.

They alleged that INEC unlawfully excluded them from the election held on February 25 for the National Assembly, House of Representatives position.

There were petitions from PDP candidates from Agege Federal and Eti-Osa Federal constituencies, as well as

the petition for the Senatorial election which is from the People Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s candidate for Lagos West Senatorial District, Mr Adewale Segun Sunday popularly called Aeroland, who filed petition against the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Idiat Oluranti Adebule over the alleged submission of a forged certificate to INEC.

So also Hon. Moshood Adegoke Salvador and his party, Labour Party, are challenging the declaration of Oluranti Adebule, as the winner of the Lagos West Senatorial District election on the grounds of multiple thumb printing and ballot stuffing, during and after election.

The Tribunal which is located at Court 6, Rosaline Omotosho Court House in Ikeja, is yet to fix a date for the commencement of sittings.