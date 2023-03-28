Goldberg, Life, Zagg Hail Nigeria’s Win over G’Bissau

The trio of Goldberg, Life Continental beer and Zagg Energy Drink have congratulated the Super Eagles for their brilliant outing yesterday against Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau in the Match-day four fixture of the AFCON 2023 qualifying series.

The Eagles on Monday showed great promise as they battled to a lone win over their opponent at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau.

Goal from the spot and neatly converted by Moses Simon in the 30th gave Nigeria maximum points and returned the team back to the top of the table in Group A.

Goldberg and Life Continental are the official beer of the Nigerian national football team and had galvanised teeming football fans and consumers to stand behind the Super Eagles in their quest for the qualification for AFCON 2023.

While congratulating the Super Eagles, the Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Oluyemi Ekudayo, charged the team to remain focused on their ultimate goal of

qualification for the main tournament.

He said: “Of course, we are very happy with the victory, the Super Eagles demonstrated the true Naija spirit which is always championed by Goldberg and other brands on our stable. We enjoin the team to take each game as it comes while we countdown to lifting the trophy next year in Cote d’ Ivoire.”

In its usual tradition and style on match-days, the brands engaged millions of soccer fans across several digital platforms urging them to stand by the team in spite of the upset by the Wild Dogs at the MKO Abiola Stadium last Friday.

Zagg Energy Drink, a recent addition to the Nigerian Breweries portfolio, is focused on providing its consumers with a boost of energy and mental focus.

The Energy Drink aims to energies the team and the Nigerian fans, fuelling their passion and drive for success.

The Super Eagles will be up against Sierra Leone in Freetown in June and will host Sao Tome in the final qualifying match in September.