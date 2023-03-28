Four Kidnappers Sentenced to Death by Hanging

Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo of Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, has sentenced four men to death by hanging for conspiracy, armed robbery and the kidnapping of Mrs Gloria Emole, the younger sister of Emzor Pharmaceuticals Managing Director, Chief Ebuka Okafor.

The four convicted men are Victor Chukwunonso, Ifeanyi Maduaka, Obinna Nwankwo, and Richard Nwabueze.

Justice Lawal-Akapo in his judgement held that the Prosecution was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. The Judge also held that he found that the offence of armed robbery, had been established against the accused persons.

“The first convict was arrested after the IMEI number of the victim’s Nokia phone number which got lost was inserted in another phone, and it brought out all the information. After he was arrested, he made a confessional statement that led to the arrest of 2nd convict.

“The provision of the law is that, in the instant case, I have tested the statement and it passed all conditions. The confessional statement that the first Defendant worked with the victim’s elder brother, was collaborated by other witnesses.”

The convicts were first arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery, and kidnapping preferred against them by Lagos State on July 13, 2013, and had been remanded in prison custody since then.The Director of Public Prosecution, (DPP), Dr Babajide Martins, told the court during their arraignment that they had kidnapped the victim who was about to leave her house at 7, Unity Street, Ogudu GRA, Lagos.

The DPP had told the court that the victim was kidnapped, blindfolded thrown inside the booth, and was driving to an unknown area in Ikorodu.

According to the Prosecutor, the offences committed are contrary to and Punishable Under Sections 297, 285(2) (a), and 291, of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The victim was later released on November 22, 2012, after a ransom of $70,000 (Seventy Thousand US dollars) was paid, by her husband.

During the trial, the Prosecution called four witnesses, who testified against the Defendants.

The first convict Chukwunoso, was a former employee of the victim’s elder brother, who was sacked after he went against company rules by fighting within the premises of the company.

