FG Commits to Effective Animal Welfare Management

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), has reaffirmed its commitment to effective animal welfare management practices in the country during emergencies and natural disasters to boost national food security and wealth creation.

The Director OF Veterinary and Pests Control Services/Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria (CVON), Dr. Musa Inuwa, said that the essence is to provide a platform for effective engagement and interaction among relevant stakeholders to stipumulate their interest on implementing policies concerning the general care of animals during emergencies and disaster situations.

Inuwa said this during a national stakeholders meeting that was organised recently in Nassarawa State in collaboration with F&A Engineering Construction Links Limited,

He added that the meeting would also serve as a medium for awareness creation on good animal welfare practices.

Inuwa pointed out that the ministry had stepped up efforts towards introducing global best practices in the Nigeria’s animal welfare strategy in line with guidelines and standards provided by World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

He, therefore, tasked the stakeholders to share their experience and serve as credible animal welfare ambassadors within the spheres of their influence.

Earlier, the Head of Quality Assurance and Standards Division (QAS) of the Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services, Dr. Abdulkareem Durosinlorun, said that the department has identified the need to develop a response strategy for animals during emergencies and disasters.

In her remarks, the National President of the Nigerian Veterinary Association, Dr. Oluwatoyin Adetuberu, revealed that the meeting was of great importance because when there are disasters only humans are rescued without anyone taking cognisance of the animals.

Adetuberu pointed out that the meeting was about rescuing and rehabilitating animals during disasters and emergencies, and also on how to include animals into the responsibilities of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and to have veterinarians that are trained on ‘rescue.’