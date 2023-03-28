  • Monday, 27th March, 2023

Ex-JAMB Registrar and His Four Children Arraigned for Money Laundering

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has filed N5 billion money laundering charges against the former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Professor Dibu Ojerinde, and his four children before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

ICPC filed seven count charges against Ojerinde, alongside his four children; Mary Funmilola, Olumide Abiodun, Adedayo and Oluwaseun Adeniyi, before Justice Inyang.

This is even as Ojerinde and his companies are currently facing a money laundering charge to the tune of N5 billion, before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

He was accused of having diverted public funds while he served as National Examinations Council and JAMB Registrar.

However, in this fresh charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/119/23, the ex-JAMB boss and his four children were included.

Also joined in the charge are all his companies which include: Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Ltd, Cheng Marbles Ltd, Sapati International Schools Ltd, Trillium Learning Centre Ltd and Standout Institutes Ltd.

Ojerinde and the ten Defendants, are yet to take a plea.

