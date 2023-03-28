Elections: Police Move to Prosecute 781 Electoral Offenders, Record 489 Infractions

•IG says security forces will not tolerate incitement, acts capable of threatening national security

•Warns political actors, supporters

•Meets with DIGs, AIGs, CPs to review election performance

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The police high command said yesterday disclosed that plans were afoot to commence the prosecution of 781 electoral offenders from 489 infractions recorded in the last general elections.

Speaking at a meeting with the Deputy Inspector-Generals of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the 36 States and FCT, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, also warned that security forces would not tolerate incitement or acts capable of threatening national security.

At a meeting held at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, he assured of effective collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure expeditious prosecution of offenders.

He maintained that there would be, “effective collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expeditiously and transparently prosecute the 781 electoral offenders apprehended from a total of 489 major electoral infractions across the nation, as all commands were tasked with submitting Case files centrally at the electoral offences desk at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, for coordinated processing to INEC legal section.”

He warned all political actors and their supporters to submit to democratic norms, peaceful means, and legal procedures in advancing their interests as the police and other security agencies shall not tolerate the resort to incitement or any act designed to threaten our national security”.

The IG said the meeting was convened to evaluate the performance of the Nigeria Police during the 2023 general election as well as highlight lessons and strengths and dissect complex dynamics for subsequent optimal performance.

Baba charged the senior officers to readjust strategies and operations towards ensuring a stable post-election security order and refocus policing attention on routine law enforcement duties.

The police chief commended the senior police officers and commanders and other ranks for their resilience, sacrifices, and professionalism which, “ensured the containment of the pockets of election security breaches across the country during the electioneering process and enhanced the overall credibility of the elections in line with the police reform initiatives of President Muhammadu Buhari.”