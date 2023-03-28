DSS Arrests Retired Col, Lawyer, Seven Others, Recovers Arms in Kogi, Adamawa, Abuja, Plateau

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, said it intercepted a retired colonel, a legal practioner and eight members of a criminal gang and recovered arms in Kogi, Adamawa, Abuja and Plateau States.

The agency, had last week, raised the alarm over plans by some unnamed individuals and groups to unleash violence across the country, saying the operation, which was conducted in collaboration with other security agencies led to the arrest of nine criminal suspects including gun runners.

A statement by the spokesman of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the agency carried out a joint operation with other, security agencies in Kogi State on March, 26, 2023.

“During the operation, the security team intercepted a six-man criminal gang at Gegu Beki, along the Lokoja-Abuja Road. The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it carried out a joint operation with sister security agencies in Kogi State on March 26, 2023. During the operation, the security team intercepted a 6-man criminal gang at Gegu Beki, along the Lokoja-Abuja Road.

“While the gang includes Col AU Suleiman (rtd), Barr. MK Aminu, Kabir Abdullahi, Isah Umar, Kadir Echi and Adama Abdulkarim, items recovered from the members are one pump action rifle, four catridges, one AK47 empty shell and the sum of N11,030,” he said.

It stated that on March 25, the service operatives apprehended 20-year-old suspected notorious kidnapper, Haruna Adamu, at Fotta village in Gombi LGA, Adamawa State.

“At the point of arrest, one AK-47 rifle, one magazine and four rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered from the suspect. On March 23, 2023, one Aminu Ibrahim, a suspected gunrunner was arrested along Kubwa Expressway, Abuja, by the service operatives while on his way from Nasarawa State to deliver four 432 rounds of 7.62 x39mm caliber ammunition concealed in a four litre gallon of palm oil to a bandit in Niger State. The sum of N21,400 was also recovered from the suspect,” it said.

The statement said earlier on March 22, 2023, Babangida Ibrahim, an arms courier to bandits in Zamfara State was apprehended along Bukuru in Jos South LGA, Plateau State, even as the team recovered 468 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition and the sum of 21, 090.

It said the suspects were taken into custody and would be prosecuted accordingly while disclosing that relevant security agencies were also carrying out further investigations into related matters in parts of the country.

The statement further stated service would continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to curb crime in the country.

“Members of the public are enjoined to avail the agencies relevant information for counter actions against criminal and subversive elements,” the DSS stated.