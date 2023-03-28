Crediometer targets unbanked, disconnected people- Adewumi

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Crediometer, Mr Adewumi George has said that the financial institution offering offline and online payment solutions, Crediometer targets the unbanked and disconnected people who struggle to open bank accounts because of identification issues.

George, who said this while speaking to journalists on the country’s state of economy on Tuesday in Lagos, noted it is imperative for businesses to enjoy boundless credit transactions for the economy to thrive.

The Co-Founder explained that the small and medium scale traders are major contributors to any economy in the world.

Adewumi further explained that the SMEs are determined to create unhindered access to financial services with no request of collateral or guarantor for loans and other credit facility.

This was just as he stated that equipping both young and old businesses to maximize their entrepreneurial strength towards success and global relevance should be highly regarded.

Wumi, who was an overall winner of European Union. Africa the journey Global Hackathon 2021, expressed determination to have Crediometer agents or outlets in every street in Nigeria in few years.

