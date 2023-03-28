  • Tuesday, 28th March, 2023

Buhari Rejoices with Minister of State for Budget, Agba, at 59

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family, friends and associates of the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clem Ikanade Agba, in celebrating his 59th birthday anniversary today.

The president, in a statement issued yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, recognised the brilliance and innovativeness of the public officer, who had served the nation in many capacities.

Buhari felicitated with Agba for dedicating his life to service of God, country and humanity, leaving his well-paid job at the private sector, to take up responsibilities as a Commissioner of Environment and Public Utilities and Ministry of Lands, Survey and Housing in Edo State, “where he made an indelible mark including setting up the Edo Geographic Information Services (EGIS).”

Buhari affirmed the loyal and noble roles of Agba as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) since August, 2019, where he has supervised national planning, early budget submission to the National Assembly and strengthening the Department of Monitoring and Evaluation in order to effectively drive the National Monitoring and Evaluation process.

Buhari noted the kindheartedness of the minister, who set up the The Clem Agba Foundation (TCAF) to cater for the needs of vulnerable members of society, with great impact on funding of education and health for many.

The president prayed that the Almighty God will uphold Prince Agba and his family.

