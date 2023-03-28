Bauchi Police Denies Attack on Yakubu’s Residence

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



The Bauchi State Police Command, has declared that news making the rounds, alleging that the house of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in Bauchi was under attack by hoodlums, was fabricated and false.

The command stated that its attention was drawn to a viral video in sections of the media purporting that the residence of the INEC chairman was attacked in Bauchi by some “angry Nigerians.”

PPRO of the command, SP Ahmed Wakili, in a statement, weekend, stated: “We wish to clarify that such an incident never occurred in the state as the report is fake and should be disregarded by Nigerians.

“Being mindful of the negative impacts of disinformation on public peace, and security, particularly during the post-election period, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan, has immediately ordered a discreet investigation to unravel the origin of the viral video and to bring anyone found behind the fabrication of the video to face the wrath of the law.”

“For the sake of emphasis, the Command wishes to unequivocally state that there was no attack of any nature on the residence of the INEC Chairman and in Bauchi in general,” he stated.

Members of the public were, therefore, enjoined not to panic and that the viral video should be disregarded in its entirety.

The Command also warned and urged members of the public to jettison such habit of either fabricating or feasting on fake news and eschew such unprofessional conduct of journalism and society at large.