Bauchi Assembly Pledges Support for World Bank’s Project

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State House of Assembly (BAHA) has pledged to support the State Project Management Unit (SPMU) of the Agro-climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid (ACReSAL), a World Bank supported project for the successful implementation of all the components of the project in the state.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Environment, Hon Musa Wakili Nakwada made the pledge at a sensitisation workshop for members of both steering and technical committees of the project held in Kano.

Wakili Nakwada described the ACReSAL project as a welcome development, and assured of the assembly’s cooperation and total support to all the legislative policies that would add value to the smooth implementation of the ACReSAL project in benefiting communities.

He expressed confidence that implementation of the ACReSAL project would address challenges in environment, agriculture and water resources and stressed the need for all the stakeholders to cooperate with the SPMU to achieve the desired objectives.

“First let me commend members of the State Project Management Unit led by the Project Coordinator, Dr Ibrahim Kabir who is doing well in ensuring Bauchi deliver the project as expected. In the Bauchi State House of Assembly, we are determined to support the SPMU to make a difference just to be the best in implementation,” he

added.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Steering Committee and Commissioner for Environment and Housing, Hon Hamisu Mu’azu Shira pointed out that, the ACReSAL project which is well-articulated and timely, was in tandem with the cardinal principles of Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration of prioritizing sectors of environment, agriculture and water resources.

Shira believed that ACReSAL project which was aimed at increasing sustainable landscape of management practices in targeted watersheds in Northern Nigeria and strengthen Nigeria’s long term enabling environment for integrated climate- resilient landscape management, it implementation would go a long way in providing solutions to the state’s lingering ecological problems.

According to him, “This particular engagement is a demonstration of our commitment towards salvaging our environment from the effect of climate change. Let me on behalf of all stakeholders in the ACReSAL project thank His Excellency, Senator Bala A. Mohammed, CON the Executive Governor of Bauchi State for providing the needed counterpart funds for the state to benefit maximally from the interventions which will ultimately resuscitate the key sectors of Environment, Agriculture and