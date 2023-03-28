2023 Election: Nigeria Less Democratic, More autocratic- Sam Amadi

Folalumi Alaran

After evidence from the recently finished general elections, Dr. Sam Amadi, Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political thoughts, has declared that the nation no longer runs a democratic system of government but has become an autocratic state.

Dr Amadi, made the statement in Abuja at the 2nd Ariyo Dare-Atoye Memorial Election Management and Governance Debate series, with the theme, “Is Nigeria a democracy? Reflection on the 2023 general election”.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, Amadi claimed that the result of the 2023 general elections were not representative of the will of the people.

He also claimed that the way the elections were conducted would further erode public confidence and Nigerians’ willingness to vote in the country’s future elections.

He said, “Nigeria is not yet a democracy because the fundamental features of democracy, the three of them coming to these elections, fair institutions that should provide equality for everybody, and guarantee basic freedoms have been denied largely in this election.

“ International rating agencies are saying that Nigeria first is a hybrid of Democrats, meaning that we are functional or formally democratic, but the logic of Democrats is authoritarian.” he said.

He bemoaned the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) refusal to deliver IREV results, among other irregularities that was observed during the general election of 2023.