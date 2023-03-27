Wema Bank Empowers Next Generation with Financial Knowledge

Wema Bank Plc is championing financial literacy for the next generation by participating in the Global Money Week to commemorate the Financial Literacy Day on March 23, 2023.

In alignment with the theme, “Plan your Money, plant your Future,” Wema Bank organized financial literacy sessions for secondary school students across all states where the Bank is represented. This is to instill an early understanding of the significance of building a solid financial foundation and achieving financial stability and success from a young age.

The Deputy Managing Director of Wema Bank, Mr. Wole Akinleye, led the Financial Literacy Session at Yola Model School, Adamawa State. The students were trained on personal finance topics such as budgeting, emergency funds, saving for goal actualization, investment, donating for positive societal impact amongst others. He further encouraged the students on the importance of developing financial literacy as a life skill.

Speaking on the significance of Financial Literacy Week, Mr. Akinleye emphasized Wema Bank’s commitment to empowering young minds with the skills and knowledge necessary to make informed financial decisions. In his words, “Our hope is that through these initiatives, we can empower more individuals to take control of their finances and achieve financial stability.

“Financial literacy is vital for the achievement of financial stability, and it is essential to ensure that everyone has the necessary tools to manage their finances effectively and achieve their financial goals.”