We’ll Rededicate Abia Back to God Before Swearing-in, Says Otti

Abia State Governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti, yesterday said the state has fallen short of its original status as ‘God’s Own State,’ and therefore would be rededicated back to God before he formally assumes office on May 29, 2023.



Otti, who worshipped at both the Living Word Ministries on Aba-Owerri Road and Christ the King Church (CKC) Asa Road, Aba, thanked Abians, particularly the Church and its leaders, for standing by him and voting massively for the Labour Party (LP) in the just-concluded general elections.



This was disclosed in a statement by his media aide, Kazie Uko.



It pointed out that the incoming governor whose speeches at the various churches were greeted with intermittent applause and shouts of joy, however, asked the Church not to rest yet as it still had work to do.



“I know how had you fought last Saturday, March 18, 2023. It was a fight for freedom. God used all of you and freedom we now have. I want to say that we dedicate the victory to God Almighty and He will take all the glory.



“At some point (during the election) the usual ill wind that accompanied elections in Abia started again, but the game changer called BVAS became their albatross. They almost had their way but God said, no. God said that enough is enough.



“Now, this victory is not for me. I don’t need anything. It’s for you. I’m just a vessel to work for you and you know I will work for you.



“What is happening in Abia State today is not ordinary. Before we’re sworn in, we will bring the state back to God. The Bible says that when the righteous are in power, the people rejoice. Again, it says when the wicked rule the people groan. We have been groaning until Wednesday when we started rejoicing,” Otti told the congregation at CKC.



Otti urged the church to continue to pray for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, who is currently in court contesting the outcome of the presidential election, held Saturday, February 25, 2023, where the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



According to him, “Our celebration will be full when God does something about the case of our Principal, Mr. Peter Obi. We don’t know how He is going to do it but we know that He will do it.”