‘We Want to Use Odogwu Bitters to Export Nigerian Culture’

Ugo Aliogo

The Chairman of Cubana Trading and Investment Limited, Obinna Iyiegbu, fondly called Obi Cubana, has expressed the desire of the company to export Nigeria culture to the world and rewrite the negative narrative about the country through the global sales and distribution of its prime alcoholic drink Odogwu bitters.

Iyiegbu who stated this in Lagos during the company’s first anniversary, said the premium alcoholic drink had been a tremendous success due to the efforts of their innovative and creative team.

He added that they have been able to deliver value to their customers and clients, and the positive feedback they have received has been overwhelming.

He said, “It is a pleasure to stand here today, celebrating our company’s first anniversary, Cubana Trading and Investment Limited. I remember vividly when we started, filled with enthusiasm and an unwavering determination to succeed. We had a vision, a dream, and a passion for excellence that has propelled us to where we are today.

“When we started, we faced several challenges that tested our resilience and commitment to our goals. However, we never gave up; we kept pushing forward, learning from our mistakes, and adjusting our strategies until we finally found a formula for success.”