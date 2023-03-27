  • Monday, 27th March, 2023

Unity Bank Holds Financial Literacy Training for Students

Unity Bank Plc has facilitated financial literacy training in thirty-one schools across Nigeria as part of its activities marking Global Money Week, 2023. 

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun took part in the programme by facilitating training on financial literacy at Kabayi Secondary School, Mararaba, Nasarawa state recently

Represented by the Group Head, Customer Engagement, Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Titilayo Abraham, the participants gained useful insights on wealth creation, which have money, saving, investing, and entrepreneurship remain the common denominator.

Stressing the need to enhance financial education and financial inclusion, Mrs. Somefun’s interaction with the students was aimed at inculcating basic principles for financial management. Students who stood out in the course of the Training were rewarded.

Global Money Week is a Child and Youth Financial International initiative observed annually in over 178 countries between March 22 and 28 by corporate organisations globally. Financial institutions leverage Global Money Week with several events and activities to inspire children and youth to learn about money, saving, creating livelihoods, gaining employment, and becoming an entrepreneur. 

