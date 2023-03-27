Two Die, 10 Injured in Ondo Road Accident

Fidelis David in Akure



Two people lost their lives while 10 others were injured in a fatal road accident which occurred at Jubilee Area in Ikare Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko North-east Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday.

The accident involved a Toyota Hiace 14-passenger commercial bus with registration number, Kaduna ZAR 288 XF, coming from the northern part of the country.

An eyewitness told Journalists that the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and crushed some commercial motorcyclists on the road.

He said: “The driver seemed to be sleeping and lost control of the vehicle when he got to the Jubilee junction (in Ikare ). He crushed some motorcyclists who were at the junction. “

When contacted, the Ikare Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr. Alabi Oluropo, confirmed the incident. He said only two people lost their lives including the driver of the commercial bus while 10 people were injured.

“The accident happened as a result of over speeding. He lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the motorcyclists. Nineteen people were involved. Two died and 10 were injured. The driver of the vehicle and one passenger in the bus died,” the commander stated.

The FRSC boss added that the deceased and the injured were taken to the Ikare General Hospital while the damaged bus was handed over to the police.