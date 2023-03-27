SERAP Urges INEC to Investigate Allegations of Electoral Violence against Governors



Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to seek the appointment of an independent counsel to investigate allegations of electoral violence and other electoral offences including bribery against any state governors and their deputies during the just concluded general elections.



SERAP also urged him to investigate reports of electoral violence and other electoral offences committed during the general elections, and to identify suspected perpetrators and their sponsors, and ensure their effective prosecution, regardless of their political status or affiliations.



In a letter dated March 25, 2023, and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said by allegedly engaging in electoral violence in so blatant fashion, suspected perpetrators and their sponsors have clearly acted in violation of constitutional provisions, international standards and the Electoral Act.



The letter read in part: “INEC should promptly collaborate with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and other law enforcement agencies to identify any politicians and their sponsors suspected to be responsible for electoral violence and other electoral offences during the elections.



“In several states, political thugs, apparently with the support of law enforcement officials, disrupted and sent back voters intending to vote for opposition parties.



“Party agents were reported to be directing people who to vote for while those unwilling to do as directed were denied ballot papers and forced to leave the polling units.



“Identifying, arresting, investigating and prosecuting those suspected of perpetrating electoral violence and other electoral offences during the 2023 general elections would act as a deterrent against electoral violence in future elections.

“We would be grateful if immediate steps are taken to implement the recommended measures within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel INEC to comply with our request in the public interest.”