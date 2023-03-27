Peace For Free campaigns for safety and peace post election results

Convener of the Peace For Free Campaign, Chris Oge kalu, a renowned filmmaker and journalist has led the desire to educate and enlighten the public about the need for peace during and post elections. In a lecture series he themed, Sustainable peace beyond elections held on the Thursday 16th of March at Lagos City Club, Surulere he had in attendance some residents of Surulere Local Government on a course to advocate for peace.

Speaking at the lecture he shared that, “First of all, I am a Nigerian and the election you are talking about took place in Nigeria. So, I am part and parcel of the Nigerian society, if Nigeria burns, I will burn. At this point, in order to ensure that we don’t burn, we have to come out from where we are, from whatever profession we belong to and embark on a noble cause like this to ensure we don’t burn.

The thing is this; the recipe for a peaceful coexistence of a united Nigeria is the ability to look beyond primordial sentiment because there is no society that does not have conflict. It can emanate from anywhere; it can be tribal, ethnic, religious but in our case, sometimes we take it out of context because of the kind of small things we hear. You have to remain resolute to the cause of one Nigeria. We have to embrace peace because it is a peaceful society that will allow us to think how to progress in the first place but in the midst of chaos, you cannot think of anything.”

Guest speaker at the lecture, Professor Anthony Igyuve of the department of Mass Communication, Nasarawa State University stated during his speech that, “The essence of this event is to help spread the message of peace beyond elections in Nigeria. We have had the first round of elections; the national assembly and the presidential election have come and gone and they have thrown up issues that we think is important that we preach the message of peace in Nigeria.”

Some of residents took turns to throw in questions during the session while others shared their opinions and views as regards the election and the candidates. The sole purpose of the event was achieved as an enlightened crowd appreciated the convener for such a program as the takeaway on this series was to see that people understand that this is a democratic process.

The professor concluded saying, “People think that in every election circle, their preferred candidate must emerge the winner but in any contest there are only two possible outcomes, they either win or lose. I think our contestants should go into any election prepared for either of the two. Whenever somebody loses there is usually that protest of having lost an election. I think it is essentially a matter of perception believing they were cheated out of the process and these are the kind of things that supporters of those who lose election begin to feel that they have been shortchanged and cheated out of the system. This is why we have tendencies of violence everywhere after an election cycle. But beyond that, there are also palpable incidences that may have affected the process that produced the result. These are issues that have been raised by several people and I believe that the electoral umpire and those concerned are working to ensure that the next round of elections do not have the same issues, this to my mind is what I think are what is responsible to most of the pockets of violence that we have.”