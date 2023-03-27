PDP Chieftain, Group Congratulates Delta Governor-elect





A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Patron of Hope Oborevwori and Friends Support Group for Sheriff, Ambassador Patrick Ighomrore has congratulated the Delta State Governor Elect, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, on his recent victory at the poll

Also, a political pressure group, “Team Askia”, celebrated the emergence of the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Oborevwori as the Governor-elect of the oil rich state with a lavish party for members and party supporters at Asholu community, formerly known as Ogedegbe community in Warri South local government area.

Ighomrore, in a statement he personally signed and issued yesterday, expressed confidence in Oborevwori’s ability to perform to the expectations of the people.

“The emergence of Oborevwori will allow the continuation of the purposeful and people-centred administration in Delta State which Senator Dr Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa is noted for.

“The Delta State Governor-elect has a foundation to build on. He is no doubt capable of carrying on the banner of making Delta State more greater based on the existing roadmap”, he said.

Ighomrore, who is the Publicity Secretary of Umogu Development Union, which has been clamouring for the governorship position to come to Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency, expressed appreciation to Deltans, home and abroad, for making their vision a reality.

He particularly praised the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa whom he described as a man with great foresight, whose contribution to the emergence of Oborevwori would be greatly appreciated.

Addressing the gathering of members and PDP supporters, Leader of Team Askia, Mr Ogie Samson said there was every reasons to celebrate the emergence of Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori having worked had for his emergence as the Governor-elect of Delta State in the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He commended Bashorun Askia Ogieh for the support giving to the team during the campaigns which led to the emergence of Hon Oborevwori as the incoming governor of the state.

Mr. Ogie, who is also the National President, Elites For Good Governance and Secretary, DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors Forum described Bashorun Askia as loyal party man who put in everything into the PDP winning the state.

“Our leader, Bashorun Askia Ogieh is a strategist.A local party party man who dispatched his loyalists to Uvwie, Udu, Enerhen , Warri South, Warri North, Warri South West, Ethiope West, Ethiope East and other council areas to ensure victory for the PDP during the last governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state”, he said.

Mr. Ogie, who was accompanied by other Team Askia leaders,Henry Ugboriata alias Oghene, Deacon Christian Walter Ebietomere and Peter Ominikoro alias Big Fish expressed appreciation for the turn out of party leaders at the ceremony.

Chairman of Asholu community, Mr. Oritsemajemite Akubor, who oversee Unit 14, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the elections and delivery of the unit to the ruling party.

Former Woman leader of the ward, who was the party agent at Unit 14, Mrs. Atupe Omatsola said the Governor-elect will build on the successes recorded by the outgoing Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.