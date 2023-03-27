Oyebanji: I’m  Not Owing Any Contractor in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has said his administration was not owing any of the contractors handling various projects in the State, and as such, they had no excuses not to deliver on time and to specification.



Oyebanji, who stated this in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday while inspecting various road and drainage rehabilitation projects in the state capital, added that the purpose of any responsible and responsive government was to ensure that its citizens enjoyed good life and live in prosperity.



The governor, who inspected roads in the GRA 3rd extension; Ajilosun-Ikere, Agric. Olope-Matthew street and Midas area on Ado-Iworoko road, said government was making concerted efforts to enure permanent solution to the perennial flooding at the Ado end of Ado-Iworoko road and in some parts of the state.

Oyebanji, who was accompanied by some state officials also commended some of the contractors handling the projects for a job well done, notifying those whose works he found unsatisfactory on the need to brace up.



“I came to inspect the progress recorded because contractors made some promises to us and I am here to cross check the promise against what they have done.

“You know the purpose of government is to make life easy for the citizens and if you know the history of this place very well, this place gets flooded every year and we have resolved that this year, we must ensure that people can move freely and nobody is disrupted, though we have not gotten to where we want to get to but it is work in progress.



“Well, so far so good, I am impressed with some of the contractors. I am not happy with some because of the pace of work. I have fixed a meeting with such contractors, so we can discuss. I will ask why they are not moving at the pace they should be moving because to the best of my knowledge government is not owing them any money,” he said.