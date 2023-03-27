NUC Accredits Seven Courses for Salem University Lokoja





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has fully accredited seven academic programmes for Salem University Lokoja in Kogi State.

The Vice Chancellor of the school, Professor Alewo Johnson-Akubo, disclosed this while speaking in a chat with journalists in Lokoja at the weekend.

The seven accredited courses in BSc are: Computer Science, Information Technology, Geology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, and MSc/MBA Business Administration.

Speaking to journalists last Wednesday in Lokoja, the VC said: “With the new development, all our courses are now fully accredited.”

Johnson-Akubo said the NUC approval was contained in a letter to him dated March 9, and signed by S.S. Ikani, deputy director (Programme Accreditation) for the NUC Executive Secretary, Prof Abubakar Rasheed.

The elated VC saidthe approval letter came as a cheering news to the management, staff and students of the

institution, which needed the accreditation to continue to operate as a full-fledged university.

“The accredited courses were sequel to the NUC’s organised accreditation visit to our academic programmes last November and December.

“We give God the glory now that all our programmes in the seven colleges have been fully accredited by the NUC.

“In fact, with this accreditation, Salem University Lokoja can admit more students in the 2022/2023 academic year, whose admission is still opened,” he said.

Johnson-Akubo said: “By the way, with the kind of infrastructural development we have in Salem University, we have what it takes to admit more students now.”