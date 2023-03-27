Nnamani Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Successor

*Says the people have spokenSunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former Governor of Enugu State, who is the incumbent Senator representing Enugu East, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, has congratulated his opponent in Saturday’s senatorial election, Kelvin Chukwu, for his victory.



Nnamani contested the Senatorial election on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platformwhile Chukwu contested on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

The Senator in a message to Chukwu, said the outcome of the election reflected the wishes of the majority of constituents, adding: “The people have spoken.”



He added: “The result of the election is in tandem with the rave of the moment in the South East zone, who have identified with Labour Party. A contrary result would have negated the trend. I wish the Enugu East Senator-elect a successful tenure in the upper legislative chamber.”

He also told his supporters to remain calm and accept the outcome of the election in good faith.