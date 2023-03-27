NBC Tasks Incoming Administration on Effective Water Management

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd has charged the incoming administration to formulate policies aimed at sustaining the nation’s water resources, urging the federal and state governments to critically examine how development plans are impacting the country’s water bodies.

Reaffirming its commitment to water stewardship goals, NBC advocated for social responsibility towards water use in celebration of the 2023 World Water Day.

To commemorate the event, the company organised a range of events across its plants in the country including community outreach initiatives, symposiums, and lectures aimed at raising awareness on the importance of water conservation.

As part of the celebration, NBC opened its doors to a selected group of journalists providing them with an exclusive tour of its state-of-the-art Lagos plant. During the visit, the media representatives received a comprehensive briefing on the company’s cutting-edge water treatment procedures.

The NBC’s Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, Ekuma Eze, discussed the company’s dedication to sustainable water management.

With the theme for World Water Day 2023 being “Accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis,” he highlighted the company’s commitment to demonstrating its initiatives towards responsible water usage and educating the public on the importance of preserving water as a shared resource.

“We are aware that water is a vital ingredient in our products. As a result, we are dedicated to using water in ways that are environmentally sustainable, and economically advantageous in the communities where we operate. In our facilities, we put ourselves to the test by setting too ambitious goals for how to cut the amount of water we use to make our beverages,” he said.

The National Environment Manager, NBC, Temitope Ogunrinde, added that the company was open to partnerships with the government and other stakeholders to ensure sustainable water supply.

In his words: “Water is an essential part of daily life, and it’s crucial to sustain the water supply to prevent water insecurity, particularly in high-risk areas.”