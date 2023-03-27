Clerics Harp on Good Governance at Kafaru Tinubu Ramadan Lecture, Fashola, others in Attendance

The need for those in position of authority to discharge their duties with the fear of God and ensure good governance came to the fore on Sunday during the annual Kafaru Tinubu Ramadan Lecture held in Ikeja, Lagos.



The lecture, the 14th in the series, had two lecturers – Dr. Saheed Timihen, Head of Arabic Unit, Department of Foreign Languages Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos, speaking on “Governance and Social Justice: Islamic Perspective,” and Dr. Ganiyat Tijjani Adenle, Senior Lecturer Lagos State University, Ojo Lagos, speaking on “The Societal Impacts of Cultural Imperialism on Moral Decadence: Islamic Alternatives and Panacea.”

The occasion was chaired by Alhaji Wahab Babatunde Dabiri Makanjuola, Chairman, Academy Press.



Dr. Timihen, who spoke extensively on governance and government, advised those in power to rule with the fear of Allah in their minds and also enjoined the followers to do their parts very well so that the society would be at peace.



He added that everyone would one day give account before their Creator.

Dr. Adenle chastised youths who borrow fashions and other fads that are not in tune with our cultural beliefs, and advised parents to train their children in the way that would please Allah.

She frowned at ladies and young men dressing inappropriately and also not showing respect for the elders.



Both lecturers quoted copiously from the Holy Quran as well as Hadith, the sayings of the Holy Prophet Muhammed, SAW.

The event was attended by top dignitaries that included the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, the representative of Oba of Lagos, the Iyalode of Lagos, Alhaja Bintu Tinubu, among others.

Food items were also distributed to participants in the spirit of the season.