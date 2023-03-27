  • Sunday, 26th March, 2023

CISI Targets 1000 Members in Nigeria

Business | 10 mins ago

The Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) in Nigeria has set an ambitious target of a 1000 active registered members in no distant time.

The President of the Nigeria National Advisory Council of the global professional body  Ijeoma Onwu, said at the weekend, in her welcome address, during CISI Nigeria Members Forum in Lagos that the NAC had put in place strategies to move the institute forward.

She said, “Our membership has progressed over the years. We are targeting more numbers in the future. By this time next year, we hope to have 1000 active members at the institute working with us.

“I and my team are looking at a lot of things to do to move the institute forward. We have inculcated e-learning programmes  into our mode of operation. I want to enjoin you to make use of it and it is free of charge It keeps you up-to -date in the financial industry.”

Addressing the  CISI members on the “The  Imperatives of Whistle Blowing and Speaking Up for Sustainable Financial System,” the Director, Global Business and Development, Kelvin Moore explained that speaking up in case of impropriety required courage.

According to him, speaking up is a form of whistleblowing but stressed the essence of speaking up and listening up, especially in the world of finance.

 “Listening up is listening to what is going on around you. It is not good speaking up if people don’t listen. The main thing is having the courage to listen when someone is  speaking. By listening up, we would hear things that are unpleasant. When people speak up, they need assurance that they will be protected if something happens, “said Moore.

The Divisional Head, Business Technology and Digital Innovation at Central Securities Clearing Systems (CSCS) Plc, Tobe Nnadozie advised managers to get a good performance system as the world of work had continued to evolve.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.