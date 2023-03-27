CISI Targets 1000 Members in Nigeria

The Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) in Nigeria has set an ambitious target of a 1000 active registered members in no distant time.

The President of the Nigeria National Advisory Council of the global professional body Ijeoma Onwu, said at the weekend, in her welcome address, during CISI Nigeria Members Forum in Lagos that the NAC had put in place strategies to move the institute forward.

She said, “Our membership has progressed over the years. We are targeting more numbers in the future. By this time next year, we hope to have 1000 active members at the institute working with us.

“I and my team are looking at a lot of things to do to move the institute forward. We have inculcated e-learning programmes into our mode of operation. I want to enjoin you to make use of it and it is free of charge It keeps you up-to -date in the financial industry.”

Addressing the CISI members on the “The Imperatives of Whistle Blowing and Speaking Up for Sustainable Financial System,” the Director, Global Business and Development, Kelvin Moore explained that speaking up in case of impropriety required courage.

According to him, speaking up is a form of whistleblowing but stressed the essence of speaking up and listening up, especially in the world of finance.

“Listening up is listening to what is going on around you. It is not good speaking up if people don’t listen. The main thing is having the courage to listen when someone is speaking. By listening up, we would hear things that are unpleasant. When people speak up, they need assurance that they will be protected if something happens, “said Moore.

The Divisional Head, Business Technology and Digital Innovation at Central Securities Clearing Systems (CSCS) Plc, Tobe Nnadozie advised managers to get a good performance system as the world of work had continued to evolve.