Benue PDP Suspends National Chairman, Ayu, for Anti-party Activities

*His Igyorov ward passes vote of no confidence in him

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), festered on Sunday as the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, was suspended by his Igyorov ward in Gboko Local government Area of Benue State over alleged anti-party activities.



The suspension of Ayu came a few days after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP dragged the Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom before the national disciplinary committee of the party and suspended former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and erstwhile Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, among others, also for anti-party.



Ayu’s suspension on Sunday followed a vote of no confidence passed in him by his ward.



A resolution passed at the end of their meeting and read by the Secretary of Igyorov council ward, Mr Banger Dooyum, stated: “The Peoples Democratic Party Executive Committee of Igyorov council ward of Gboko Local Government Area in Benue State, has passed a vote of no confidence on the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspended him from the party.”



Dooyum, while reading the resolution of the ward Exco, said, “He (Ayu) was involved in anti-party activities making the PDP to lose at his ward and local government along with his allies, who also didn’t vote at the governorship election.”



He was also accused of not paying his annual dues as enshrined in the party’s constitution.



Shortly after the Benue State governor was referred to the National Disciplinary Committee of the PDP for anti-party activities by the NWC chaired by Ayu, the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, had dared the national leadership of the PDP, declaring that Ortom would not appear before the Committee.

Wike equally described the suspension of Fayose and others as a nullity.