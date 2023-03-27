APC Trounces PDP in Ondo Assembly Election

Fidelis David reports that violence was reported during last Saturday’s House of Assembly poll with the All Progressives Congress winning 22 out of the 26 seats in the Sunshine State of Ondo.

Ondo is one of the eight states where governorship election did not hold on Saturday because the incumbent Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will complete his second term in office in 2024.

Last Saturday, voting was generally peaceful in parts of the state during the House of Assembly until a police officer whose identify is yet to be ascertained and another resident of Idanre, in Idanre Local Government Area of the state, were hit by stray bullets.

The Bloody Clash in 2019

Similar tragic incident came into play in the March 9, 2019 House of Assembly election in the state, where six persons, including a member of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) died during the election across the state.

The dead included two suspected thugs that were shot dead while they attempted to overrun the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in Oba-Akoko area of the state.

Destruction of Ballot Boxes in Ute

On the latest incident, the cause of the shooting was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing in this report but there were reported cases of snatching of ballot boxes in the area.

At Ute, in Ose Local Government Area of the state, THISDAY gathered that some thugs hijacked and destroyed ballot boxes and other voting materials at nine voting points during the state Assembly election. THISDAY gathered that the voting points where ballot boxes were destroyed included 1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14 and 15, of Ward 12 at Ute.

According to eyewitness who preferred anonymity, the thugs stormed all the nine units to destroy the ballot boxes having realised the direction at which the voters were casting their votes. It was also learnt that the thugs belonging to a political party had earlier threatened the voters that any attempt to vote for the other political parties in the area would be resisted by all means. Despite the threat, voters were said to have cast their votes for the other political party hence the destruction of ballot boxes.

The source added that some INEC officials were also attacked on their way to the collation center and ballot papers and other election materials in their custody were destroyed.

The Arrests of Suspect, Recovery of Pump Action, Cartridges

Swiftly, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the attack on the police officer, saying “the suspect involved in the shooting at Idanre has been arrested while a pump action with two live cartridges were recovered”.

Responding to the snatching of ballot boxes in Ute, the Police image maker said, “No info from that side that there is a problem”.

She said the Command under the leadership of Oyeyemi Oyediran arrested suspects involved in various offences on election day, in different parts of the state with some currently with the military.

According to her: “They were arrested in connection with cases of unlawful possession of firearm, snatching of ballot boxes, attempted murder and serious assault. All cases relating to electoral offences will be harmonized and would be dealt with in accordance with the Electoral Act after completion of investigation. The Command appreciates the collaboration of sister agencies and that of the law abiding citizens in the state for the maintenance of law and order through out the election period”.

Low Turnout of Voters

Meanwhile, apathy marred the Assembly election held across the 3,933 polling units and 203 political wards across the 18 local government areas of the state.

It was observed that many residents of the state failed to exercise their franchise as many of the polling centres were deserted, particularly in Akure, Ore, Ondo, Ikare, Igbara-Oke and Isarun.

For instance at unit 64, ward 05, in Ilula-Sijuade, in Akure South LGA, where the total number of registered voters was above 500, only 52 voters were accredited.

Also, at Alagbaka Primary School, Akure, where 1,702 were registered, only 70 were accredited.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Bamidele David Oleyelogun, while speaking with journalists at his St Luke’s Anglican Primary School, Isarun unit 11 ward 10 in Ifedore Local Government Area, said the turnout was not impressive.

“As at the last Speakers Conference that we held, I told them that there was a need for legislators to intensity awareness for the people they are leading.

“In order for us not to have more problem, there is need for more awareness on the reason they need to choose their legislators at the state level, because they seem closer to them. Some people have tired of coming out to vote because they don’t even know their rights and we need to let them know.”

Oleyelogun, who also spoke on the just signed judicial autonomy law by President Muhammadu Buhari said “I hope and am sure that the autonomy will start in earnest. We speakers conference needs to meet and discuss and possibly go to meet the Nigeria Governors’ Forum so that we can forge ahead.”

The Speaker however said the election went smoothly and expressed optimism that the All Progressive Congress (APC) will win the election, which he adjudged to be free and fair.

INEC’s Performance is Noteworthy

The State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on his part, praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the peaceful conduct of the election.

Aiyedatiwa who cast his vote at Ugbo Ward 4 Unit 05 in his Obenla home town, Ilaje Local Government, Contituency 1 said, he was “impressed with Nigeria’s democratic journey so far”.

He equally urged Nigerians to be proud of the 2023 general elections despite some challenges occasioned by the Naira Redesign policy of the federal government which created logistic issues for Nigerians, saying, “yes, there have been some challenges, but overall, I see this as positive and we Nigerians should be proud of this”.

Also in Akoko area of Ondo North Senatorial District, there were reports of low turnout of voters in several places and allegation of vote buying.

APC Wins 22 out of 26 Seats

With the results declared, it shows clearly that Saturday’s election was a two-horse race and a straight battle between APC and PDP.

Out of the 26 state constituencies, APC won 22 and lost four to the opposition Peoples’ Democratic party which include two seats in Akoko Southwest, one seat in Akoko Northwest, and one seat in Akure South LGA.

According to INEC, the elected APC House of Assembly members and their constituencies are Princess Tosin Ogunlowo Ajirotutu, Idanre 1; Chris Ayebusiwa, Okitipupa 1; Ololade Gbegudu, Okitipupa 2; Olatunji Ifabiyi, Odigbo 1; Stephen Abitogun, Akure 2; Temitope Akokolafe, Ifedore; Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, Owo1; Moyinolorun Ogunwumiju, Ondo West 1 and Dr. Christopher Ogunlana, Irele.

Others are: Oladiji Olamide, Ondo East; Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, Ilaje 1; Mrs Morenike Witherspoon, Owo 2; Oladapo John Biola, Ondo West 2; Messiah Allen, Ese-Odo; Oluwarotimi Fasonu, Odigbo 2; Oshatti Olatunji Emmanuel, Ose; Murtala Suleiman, Akoko South East; Fatai Tiamiyu Atere, Akoko North West 1; Victor Japhet, Akoko North East; Olawunmi Fayemi, Ilaje 2 and Kolawole Ologede, Akure North.

The PDP House of Assembly members-elect

include Oguntodu Olajide, Akure 1; Oluwatoyin Daodu, Akoko Southwest 1; Tope Agbulu, Akoko Southwest 2 and Felix Afe, Akoko Northwest 2.

Meanwhile, four out of eight serving members of the state Assembly who sought re-election suffered defeat in the poll.

They include, Tomide Akinribido (Ondo West 1 PDP); Favour Tomomewo (Ilaje 2, ADC); Hon Taofeeq Muhammed (Akoko Northwest 2, APC) and Toluwani Borokini (Akure South1, APC).

However, four other incumbent lawmakers were re-elected. They are Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi (Owo 1 APC/ Majority Leader); Oladiji Olamide (Ondo east APC); Ololade Gbegudu (Okitipupa 11, APC); and Abayomi Akinruntan (Ilaje 1, APC) who is returning for the third term.

Three female lawmakers will be part of 10th Assembly as the APC candidates won in Owo 1, Idanre and Ilaje 2 constituencies.

A total of 208 candidates contested the Assembly election to represent the 26 constituencies across the 18 council areas.

In 2019, the APC won 23 seats in the Assembly, the opposition PDP won only two seats, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) got the remaining one seat, while the ruling APC lost the state to the opposition PDP during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.