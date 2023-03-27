APC Screens Senator Adeyemi, 17 Others for Governorship Primary in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Smart Adeyemi, was among the 18 governorship aspirants who attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship screening exercise for clearance to contest APC primary election in the state.

The screening exercise was held in Abuja ahead of the Kogi State APC governorship primary for gubernatorial election in November 2023.

In a statement signed by Special Adviser on Media to Senator Adeyemi , Kayode Otitoju, copy of which was made available in Lokoja yesterday, Adeyemi, who is the leading aspirant, was screened by the APC governorship screening committee at the National Secretariat in Abuja on Saturday.

Other aspirants who attended the APC governorship screening exercise included the House of Representatives member, James Abiodun Faleke; the Kogi State Deputy Governor, David Edward Onoja; the Chief of Staff to the state governor, Jamiu AbdulKareem Asuku.

Also in attendance are the member of

The National Working Committee (NWC), Murtala Yakubu Ajaka; the former Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Ashiru Idris; former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulsalami Deedat Ozigi; Ahmed Usman Ododo and Yakubu Yusuf Okala, amomg others.

By implication, if not otherwise, all eighteen aspirants are expected to participate in the APC primary governorship primary slated for 14 April 2023.