Wale Tinubu … The New Go-to-Guy in Town

Having a lion for a father is one of the strongest protection that a cub can have. This is the level that President-elect Bola Tinubu’s relative, the business executive and lawyer Wale Tinubu, has reached. Having a president-elect for an uncle is the strongest motivation that folks now have when they attempt to befriend him, making him the go-to guy in town.

Wale’s status as a Nigerian is growing progressively due to the heightened relevance of his uncle in the political, social, and economic matters of Nigeria. What bigger status can one have than being a relative of the biggest fist in a place? And so many people have forgotten or deliberately set aside the fact that Wale is an accomplished business genius in his own right. But that itself is not bad.

Whether it is his being the group CEO of Oando PLC or his many other areas of accomplishment, Wale will have to put all that down in the days to come. After all, his uncle will soon be Nigeria’s president, so he has to take up the role of the go-to guy whether he likes it or not.