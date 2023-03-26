Tongues Wag over Ladoja Daughter’s Single Status



Bimpe, the daughter of Senator Rasheed Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, is a chartered accountant. Beautiful and affable, Bimpe, who is in her 40s, has all it takes to be attracted to any man.



However, her parents, just like her numerous friends, are said to be daily worried about her single status. For them, it is even more worrisome that the United Kingdom-trained accountant has never been romantically linked to any man.



A source disclosed to Society Watch that “the fact that she is still single is a source of concern to her parents.”

However, another source revealed that the main reason she seems to have shut her heart against love is because of a health challenge she is battling with.

“It is due to her frequent illness, which has drained the pockets of her parents. Bimpe was born prematurely. She is always in and out of hospital, so does not seem to be so much interested in going into any relationship,” said the source.



Her father made his fortune in business. He is an engineer and a farmer, whose food crops are sold, not only to the people of Oyo State but also beyond. He also owns a shipping company.

Despite his status, the high chief of Ibadanland, however, lives an incredibly simple lifestyle, such that an unsuspecting person would place him among peasant farmers.