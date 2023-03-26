Stars and Legends to Spotlight Local Creatives for Global Success

Iyke Bede





An upcoming entertainment television show, ‘Stars and Legends’, is set to showcase local talents in a bi-weekly broadcast format with the goal of not only boosting the local creative economy but also projecting exports to the global stage.

An initiative of Lakrush Records, Rebellion Obsession Fashion, and Baroque Works Studios, the show is fashioned to help young creatives in music, dance, and modeling understand and execute basic business models and strategies to establish their brands.

“Most of the time when artists get a deal, they don’t understand what they have signed. They don’t understand how they are as a business,” CEO, Lukrush Records, Samuel Peterson explained why contemporary creatives fail to grow.

He continued: “So in essence, we’re going to bring in business experts, individuals who are in those fields, and they’re going to be teaching through competition, as the contestants navigate through business and finance, and build themselves as brands.”

To expand its impact and fast-track processes, ‘Stars and Legends’ entered strategic partnerships with well-established platforms such as the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN), and the Silverbird Group.

According to research carried out by PMAN in 2015, Nigeria has the potential of generating over N15 trillion to the GDP yearly. However, President, PMAN, Pretty Okafor, noted the lack of a clear path to achieving this revenue generation plagues the industry.

With ‘Stars and Legends’, the initiative will provide the rudimentary knowledge practitioners need to thrive in the industry.

“The strategic alliance will help individuals see how the governing body produces and supports artists that are launched through Nigeria to the international market. Being an internationally based show, this symbiotic alliance will foster and strengthen relationships with the United States,” Okafor said.

Founder of the Society of the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN), Sarah Boulos lauded the initiative that will educate, and empower creatives through “innovative marketing strategies, artistes promotion, and community outreach programs.”

In a similar vein, President, Silverbird Group, Guy Murray-Bruce said “Silverbird has supported the growth of the sector for many years through our network of television, radio, cinemas, film distribution and pageants. This partnership is a continuation of our core objectives and the ethos we hold dearly”.

The ‘Stars and Legends’ TV reality show will kick off later this year following a pre-launch concert on April 21, 2023.