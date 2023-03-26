Stamp of Honour … As Benedict Peters Sets to Receive  African Philanthropist Award

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a concept that was invented to get thriving businesses to participate in the development of the common man and the natural environment. Due to the absence of innately philanthropic people like Benedict Peters at the beginning, CSR became a mandatory exercise for big businesses. This is why the continued philanthropic efforts of Peters and co are important and deserved to be rewarded.

Renowned African news platform, Heritage Times (HT), recognises the importance of setting standards. This is why they are preparing to award Peters the African Philanthropist Award for his contributions to African society. With this, the founder of Aiteo Group will know that his humanitarian projects are impacting the lives of not only Nigerians but other Africans as well.

According to reports, HT is in charge of organising the award event at the African Heritage Concert and Awards slated to hold in Kigali, Rwanda. Furthermore, Peters is specially recognised for making significant contributions to sports and human capital development. As a result, this is not one of those gold-plated plaque events. Instead, it seeks to honour a real person doing real philanthropic work.

The weight of the award can also be estimated based on the caliber of the other personalities that would be honoured at the event with Peters. These include the Vice President of Liberia, Her Excellency, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor; the former President of Tanzania, the late John Magufuli; the former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; the former President of Botswana, Lt. Gen. Seretse Khama Ian Khama (retd); and many others.

Indeed, it is a stamp of honour for Peters. It demonstrates that his efforts at community development are not for show. It is proof that affluent people can do much good once they set their hearts to it.