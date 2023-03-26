Latest Headlines
Scotland Wallop Cyprus to Kickstart Campaign
EURO 2024 QUALIFIERS
Scott McTominay’s late double secured Scotland a comfortable winning start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign at home to Cyprus.
John McGinn’s close-range finish – the Aston Villa midfielder’s 16th goal for his country – was reward for a dominant first-half display.
Substitute McTominay eased increased nervousness around Hampden with a clinical 87th-minute finish.
And the Manchester United midfielder added his second moments later.
Steve Clarke had billed it as a must-win game against Group A’s lowest seeds, who ended the game with 10 men after a late red card for Nicholas Ioannou, and it was job done in that sense.
But the Scotland head coach will know that, despite their first winning start to a Euro qualifying campaign since 2006, improvement will be needed as top seeds Spain visit on Tuesday.
RESULTS
Belarus 0-5 Switzerland
Scotland 3-0 Cyprus
Spain 3-0 Norway
Armenia 1-2 Turkiye
Croatia 1-1 Wales
TODAY
England v Ukraine
Malta v Italy
Kaz’stan v Denmark
Slovenia v San Marino
N’Ireland v Finland
Luxembourg v Portugal
Slovakia v Bosnia& Herz’