Scotland Wallop Cyprus to Kickstart Campaign

EURO 2024 QUALIFIERS

Scott McTominay’s late double secured Scotland a comfortable winning start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign at home to Cyprus.

John McGinn’s close-range finish – the Aston Villa midfielder’s 16th goal for his country – was reward for a dominant first-half display.

Substitute McTominay eased increased nervousness around Hampden with a clinical 87th-minute finish.

And the Manchester United midfielder added his second moments later.

Steve Clarke had billed it as a must-win game against Group A’s lowest seeds, who ended the game with 10 men after a late red card for Nicholas Ioannou, and it was job done in that sense.

But the Scotland head coach will know that, despite their first winning start to a Euro qualifying campaign since 2006, improvement will be needed as top seeds Spain visit on Tuesday.

RESULTS

Belarus 0-5 Switzerland

Scotland 3-0 Cyprus

Spain 3-0 Norway

Armenia 1-2 Turkiye

Croatia 1-1 Wales

TODAY

England v Ukraine

Malta v Italy

Kaz’stan v Denmark

Slovenia v San Marino

N’Ireland v Finland

Luxembourg v Portugal

Slovakia v Bosnia& Herz’