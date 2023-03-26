Sanwo-Olu, It’s No Longer Business as Usual 

I have watched with continued detachment as Mr. Governor has barely touched the very vexed issue of the ethnic profiling that characterised his recent electoral victory. As I watched him dance at the announcement of his electoral victory, pity came over me because he is a good man. But a good man enmeshed within a structure that has rendered him almost immobile.

Edgar, this is the legacy you have left for your children. Edgar, this is the rubbish you have supported. Edgar, you are a shame. Edgar, I no longer respect you, you have eroded whatever goodwill you have garnered over the years, I hope the lucre they gave you will take care of you in your old age.

These were a few of the abuses and curses that rained on me after the elections. I collect am o, no be today I dey receive abuse. So, I collect am. The ones I can abuse back, I abused back. The ones I cannot abuse back, I ignored. But be sure that I gave as good as I could get.

My choice of the governor is sacrosanct and no matter the amount of beating or electoral malfeasance would make me regret that action. I still believe very strongly that of the three major contenders, he alone has the capacity and understanding of what is required to lead a state like Lagos at this time. I would be a fool to go support a candidate who came to the table with only his pedigree and rhetoric and his mama wrapper or to support a candidate that was as quiet as a church mouse in an election that needed several decibels of noise.

But that said, Mr. Sanwo-Olu, this was not it at all. An election where people were flogged to be in line? Where people were humiliated and treated like slaves just because they looked one kind? An election that was marred with violence and all sorts of wanton destruction and the Commissioner of Police sitting there and looking towards Wike for a thirst of his 40-year old whiskey while Lagos burns? This was not an election.

This is why I say Mr. Governor, you would need to do much more than the one paragraph in your acceptance speech to heal the wounds both physical and otherwise that was meted out on Lagosians that Saturday.

I believe in your humanity and I see you as that one person in Sodom and Gomorrah that would do the right thing. So, Sir, pull your children together and don’t just say sorry, do something to show that we all are in one boat in this Lagos. Thank you.