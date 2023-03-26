Sanwo-Olu Agrees to Compensate Driver Assaulted at #EndSARS Memorial

Gboyega Akinsanmi





Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday resolved that his administration would comply with the judgment of a Federal High Court involving a cab driver, Mr. Clement Adedotun manhandled during the #EndSARS Memorial protest in October 2021.

Sanwo-Olu, also, acknowledged that the state government had appealed the decision of the court, though he would uphold the rule of law and protect citizens’ rights across the state with empathy and authority.

He made the disclosure in his personal Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu yesterday, indicating the willingness of his administration to honour the judgment of the federal high court that awarded N5 million damage against Lagos State.

The state government had filed an appeal against the judgement ordering the state and the Nigeria Police Force to pay N5 million as compensation to Adedotun.

Officers of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) and Nigeria Police had manhandled Adedotun during the EndSARS memorial, the first anniversary rally of the EndSARS at the Lekki tollgate in October 2021.

The cab driver dragged the Lagos State Government before a federal high court in Lagos for alleged abuse, harassment and violation of human rights.

On March 14, the federal high court ordered the state government and the police to pay N5 million as compensation to Mr Adedotun.

The state government had ordered that the driver manhandled in October 2021 by security operatives during an EndSARS Memorial rally be paid compensation as ordered by a court.

The state government had, however, filed an appeal against the judgement ordering the state and the police to pay N5 million as compensation to Mr Adedotun.

In his tweet yesterday, Sanwo-Olu said: “I am committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting citizens’ rights with empathy and authority.

“I recently became aware of the case involving Mr. Clement Adedotun and the judgement by the Federal High Court, and I understand the impact this legal battle has had on him.

“After reviewing Clement’s case, I have directed the Honorable Attorney General to set up a meeting and pay him the compensation awarded by the Federal High Court.”

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged that the state government had appealed the judgment of the federal high court.

He added that he had interceded in this instance in the interest of the public good, and requested that the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice comply with the judgment of the federal high court.

As a strong advocate for the rule of law, the governor commended all parties for seeking justice through the appropriate channels, pledging that he would remain committed to upholding the rights of all Lagos residents.