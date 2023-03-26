Loud Whispers With JOSEPH EDGAR

Orji Uzor Kalu: Not His Turn

For this one, the whole thing is a joke. I saw him the other day with his big baldhead declaring that it is now his turn as he pushed towards the Senate Presidency. Parodying Mr. Tinubu’s war cry in a hapless pursuit of personal ambition is just the situation we find ourselves in the country today.

Lackeys and professional politicians who really do not have the brain power to deliver the goods have long continued to waddle within the corridors of power for far too long.

See this character now for example, please can someone tell me what value he would be bringing to the Senate President’s office with his heavy accent?. What exactly has Orji Uzor Kalu done for Nigeria apart from meddling in everything in a rabid bid to remain relevant?

He remains on an extended ego trip at our expense. He has just been coasting along, playing politics of ‘na me’ and reinventing himself. Now he has positioned to be the Senate President just for his ego and that of his family.



Empty o. Nothing there o. Totally empty o. No relevant bill against his name, no meaningful contribution to discourses, whether it is economy, infrastructure or power, nothing o and he is there shouting ‘it’s my turn’ and before you know it, you will see him handling the gavel and asking cameramen to snap his picture so he can send them to his village people for another round of drinks.

One day, we shall be free. It is only a matter of time, we will soon flush out people like this and begin to build a new crop of serious leadership, not this kind of imbecilic apparitions that reemerge at every dispensation. Na wa.

MC Oluomo and His Different Kind of Powers

We that grew up in Shomolu will understand the aura that surrounds this personage. I have been wanting to stroke him for some time now but keep getting warnings from people not to go there. “MC Oluomo no dey take yabis,” they would scream. “Edgar, abeg leave MC Oluomo, yab Sanwo-Olu instead because that one, worse case he go write rejoinder. This one na koboko for ya yansh,” people would say.

But can you really ignore MC Oluomo if you want to talk about Lagos in the last 24 years? His influence has pervaded the whole state, touching politics, entertainment among others. Nollywood starlets fall over themselves to have him and he indulges as we hear and see on various blogs and the powers that be pamper and need him on their side.



MC Oluomo is a personality that needs to be studied and understood. Forget about neutralising him for such forces cannot be contained by law or any of those structured authorities for very obvious reasons. Nature always takes its course or a mutiny will take care of that.

But the need to understand him, his powers and what fuels his influence and his total and absolute control of the transportation structure of the huge state needs to be studied by ardent scholars. It needs to be documented and chronicled.

In the matrix of power, he falls within the third category. Influence, which is driven by charisma. He has now used the influence to acquire traditional power with varying chieftaincy titles and a controversial Obaship and then finally constitutional power with his recent appointment into a Lagos parastatal.

His power is not tenured and cannot be clipped as earlier mentioned. MC Oluomo by the look of things will continue to play a very powerful role in the affairs of Lagos for a long time to come and this is why we must seek to understand him.

I would like to meet with him, share a plate of Afang with him and listen to him talk about his outlook, his controversies and why he denied that he was talking to mama ‘shinedu’. Who can get me an appointment?

Yomi Badejo-Okusanya: A Good Man in Sodom

I have just read a statement purportedly issued by my egbon and fellow bow tie loving PR maestro, Mr Yomi Badejo-Okusanya with pride. People who were brought up well shine during times like this. His statement apologising to the Igbos on behalf of well-meaning Yorubas who are in their millions have resonated beyond borders.

Since Saturday, a lot has been said, and not enough has been done to soothe the pains and humiliation of a proud tribe who only wanted the best for us and our future. The miscreants and by this I do not mean the drug-fuelled yobos who roamed the streets and carried out the dastardly acts but the landlords who in their gilded suits gave the marching orders have refused to show remorse but instead continue to instigate and throw out worthless theories claiming ownership of a state that means so much to Nigetians as a whole.

Mr Okusanya’s apology has come like a soothing balm that will heal wounds and pamper the oppressed as they ask themselves exactly what they did wrong.

Their President-elect has sued for peace. He has asked for healing and yet refused to admonish his close aides who continue to sing different songs of babel.

Everyday, I wake up with the hope that a genuine reconciliation would be triggered either at the level of the state government or at the level of the party hierarchy but end up going to bed crestfallen.



I stare at Mr. Governor’s phone number on my phone almost on a daily basis, wondering if I should just call and say, “Oga, when are you going to Alaba? Oga, when are you going to announce an initiative that would begin the process of genuine healing?”

But I tarry because I really do not understand the silence. I cannot explain the loud silence, so I tarry and hold my peace.

But let me state this equivocally that there can be no meaningful development in Lagos or in this country if there is no genuine reconciliation and a rebuilding of trust among our peoples.

It’s not about the number of blue lines or red lines or the fourth mainland bridge or how many hospitals, it’s about the soul of the people. It’s about humanity and the need to rein in the goons that have unleashed such mayhem that seems to have tainted our hard won victory.

Mr Okunsaya, thanks for the apology, but let it be known that those beaten up during the elections and disenfranchised will surely have their day in the sun.

Sodom will rise again, but for now, let us cry.

Peter Obi and the Petition of Fire and Brimstone

During the week, Peter Obi’s petition on the just concluded presidential election hit the airwaves. The man is too colourful as he continues to deem Atiku’s fire. The way he is going about it, one would think that he carried a very near second to the purported winner. Na third o, a very distant third but e be like say as him people for twitter are shouting, he is believing that he won the elections fair and square.

Anyways, that is his business. My own is the first paragraph of the petition that I saw. Fear this man. A man with no known side chic, doesn’t drink like Wike and dey wear only one black cloth and shoe all the time, na wicked man o.

See as he just tear our Asiwaju into pieces. This is how these Igbo people used to do. Please, which one concern drug case in election matter? Kai, this Peter if by any chance gets Tinubu sex tape, that is how he would release it and show us daddy’s bula balu dangling.

This reminds me of one ‘Igbo’ man that me and him were fighting over money. He gave me money to manage for him. I gave his wife the money to handle and she promptly stole the money. See me see wahala o. The man said he gave me and not his wife and the wife said it’s my husband’s money. Last, last the man took me to court and his petition looked exactly like this Peter Obi own against Tinubu. If not that Emeka’s lawyer is too poor, I would think that maybe he is the one that wrote this Obi petition.



“Edgar, is a well-known fraudster who has slept with so many women in Lagos. Edgar has used his plays to defraud several Nigerians, collecting monies from them without as much as executing one single play. The court should approve an investigation of his activities with a view to saving Nigerians from his many dubious activities.”

My people, when I appeared in court and they read the thing, the judge nearly jailed me. The laugh that I laughed, even my co-defender no understand. Me, fraud, me no do one single play? Me, sexual predator? I just said, “Magistrate no vex. Mbok, pass judgment, make I chop afang abeg.”

This is looking like what Mr. Obi is trying to do but then again, it will take more than the 49 SAN that Mr. Tinubu have assembled to argue this drug matter o. The documents that we have seen and that Mr. Hundeyin has continued to throw out are not looking good for Mr. Tinubu o.

People are saying that Mr. Obi may go and subpoena the American agent that was involved in the case. Kai! If that happens, that na game over.

I think Mr. Tinubu should deploy all of his powers to make sure that US airlines ban all flights to Nigeria for at least one year while we begin to look for how we can enmesh Mr. Obi in one sex scandal or the other to distract him o, because the way I am seeing this trader, e be like say the man is not joking with Mr. Tinubu’s testicles. God help us, me don buy popcorn, I dey wait.

Duke of Shomolu is an Igbo Man

It was not funny that day o. I woke up early and went for my morning jog. Today, I will go and vote, I told myself. The whole world has been amazed at my support for my candidate seeing my major revolting stance against his daddy. But I can roll like that. I called Duchess: “Oya, na Shomolu we dey go ooo.”

We strolled the distance passing through the Myong Barracks where I was born. The place had changed, although I live just across the Yaba tech compound, it has taken me over 30 years to make this missionary journey back. I could only do this for Sanwo-Olu. I did not vote during the Presidency as I abstained but this one o, I will go and vote and stay to protect my vote o.

That was how I appeared in Shomolu. The duke has landed and before you realised, all the area boys came out. My childhood friends, neighbours and everybody. You will think it was Sanwo-Olu that came o. I felt happy and proud and mixed with the brethren. I hugged and laughed, called out old friends and generally started preparing myself for my senatorial gambit.

Then it happened. They came in three buses carrying those canes they call ‘Atori’. They jumped out, eyes red with battle weary scars on their whittled down and leprose bodies. They looked like walking Egyptian mummies as they jumped out of the buses. Corpses o, real life corpses running over the place and flogging and beating up ‘awon omo yigbo’. I stood there with my mouth open.

Then one came towards me, with cane raised, as he got close, I gave him the ‘Fadeyi Oloro’ look and shouted, “agberoooo.”

He screamed at me “sa re,” meaning run away. I stared him down without any sign of fear and asked him politely with my ajebutter Yoruba: “Shey emi lon ba soro?”



“Iwo ni, abi were fe da mu e ni,” he yelled with a mouth smelling like the latrines of my beloved Command Secondary School.

He raised the cane again and threatened to flog me. At that point, the Shomolu boys jumped in. Apparently, they had come from Onipanu and didn’t know the power that stood in front of them. This was the Duke of Shomolu, the Lord of Bajulaiye, the Prince of Apata and the Sabe of Igbobi Sabe. Me that have disvirgined over 50 Shomolu girls in my days; me that have stopped rain from falling on Adebiyi Street and me that has asked the sun to stand still at the Awoseyin Good Evening street so that the prostitutes will be able to work and meet their daily targets; it is that same me after 54 years, that these first cousins of diseased prostitutes who have given 600 men from all tribes HIV that is now calling ‘omo Igbo’ with his ‘atori’ ready to descend on my lovely smooth California skin.

By this time, the Shomolu boys had gotten their wits back together, and a major argument ensued. “Ahhhhhhh eh mo Duke ni?”

Don’t you know Duke in simple translation. E fe ku ni, they screamed. Don’t you know the Duke, aghhhhhhhh. Edgar…reeeeee!!! Omo baba white ni — that was my father-in-law, they screamed back at the miscreants from Onipanu.



By this time, the Igbos and their look-alikes were being flogged, beaten and chased away. Both groups of miscreants- the Shomolu and Onipanu boys were united in getting the ‘Igbos’ out but confused as to how to handle this particular ‘omo Igbo’ who was their Duke and who had stayed with them for 54 years and was standing here, wanting to vote for their candidate, Sanwo-Olu with his Yoruba wife beside him.

I presented a confusion too complex for their drug addled brains. This was not part of the memo at the garage and they were already in action and couldn’t retreat to ask their ogas how to handle this one that looked Igbo, married Yoruba, spoke Yoruba, was very popular among Yorubas, lived with us and wanted to vote our candidate. It was a puzzle too complex for the idiots.

They left me and jumped into their buses after making sure the ‘omo Igbos’ had all left and drove off.

This is what we have turned ourselves into, a sick society with nothing but clay feet leaders who stand in abeyance as the people are being sodomised by zombies weaned on a doctrine of hate and bigotry all for a pyrrhic victory. Shame. I am sorry but I feel ashamed, I swear.

Umo Eno: The Beer Parlour Man

The happy hour candidate has emerged. Akwa Ibom has finally produced the worst ever candidate for an election of this magnitude and have even gone ahead to give him a jaundiced victory in an election marred with violence and all sort of hira kira.

This man has so many striking resemblances with their President-elect. From a colourful educational background to tremendous gaffes like the happy hour quip and a very deeply divisive personage, all eventually culminating in an acrimonious victory.

The happy beer parlour man has emerged and Akwa Ibom has to grapple with the vacuous leadership he will foster on us. I don’t know why we seem as a people to love the chaff. A contest that had urbane and well exposed gentleman Akan Udofia will throw up this? These things used to make someone just give up and want to run away.

Akwa Ibom is in darkness as the ghouls have extended their reign with the imposition of the least intellectually gifted. Na suffer we dey for here. Na real mumu regime we don enter be that o yeparipa- Fela abeg no vex.

For AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, It’s a Quiet Victory

Me, I just sha like this bobo.

