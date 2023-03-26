  • Sunday, 26th March, 2023

Kogi APC Screens Suspended Guber Aspirant after Gov’s Intervention 

Nigeria | 6 mins ago

The Leadership of  the  APC in Kogi has finally screened Alhaji Murtala Yakubu-Ajaka, a frontline governorship aspirant after his purported suspension by the party on Thursday.

Also screened by the party were the State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja and Sen. Smart Adeyemi, all anxious to lead the people of Kogi from Jan. 27, 2024.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports  that Yakubu-Ajaka ‘s screening was made possible after Gov.  Yahaya Bello waded into the crisis.

He was suspended for alleged anti-party activities, which the governor frowned at.

Bello, being the leader of the party in Kogi, warned against bickerings that could undermine the peace and unity  the APC had been known for, under his leadership.

He had directed all aspirants in the forthcoming governorship primaries in the state to focus on their strengths in wooing party members and refrain from divisive tendencies in the interest of the party.

Yakubu-Ajaka from Kogi East is also the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the  APC.

Shortly after his screening, Yakubu-Ajaka described his purported suspension as an “avoidable distraction” and thanked  the governor for his fatherly role at solving the matter.

“I will rather remain focused so as to emerge victorious in the forthcoming APC primary election scheduled for April 10.

“All I want is for all members of the party,  especially my supporters across the state to remain calm, because in a political contest of this nature, there is room for clash of interests.

“By the grace of God,  everything legitimate will be done to ensure a well deserving victory for me at the forthcoming primary election, ” he assured.

NAN reports that over 20 people  from different political parties are jostling for the number one seat in Kogi after Bello’s exit on  Jan. 27, 2024. (NAN)

