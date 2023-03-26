iSwiss Set to Launch New Payment Solutions, Crypto Accounts for Customers

iSwiss is set to launch a new range of financial services that are aimed at reaching an ever-larger audience of potential customers.

The Chief Executive Officer of iSwiss, Mr.Aleo Christopher noted that iSwiss will offer its customers a choice of different types of current accounts with many solutions that allow them to customise their accounts according to their needs.

“Because if there is one reality that iSwiss is very clear about, it is that every type of customer has different needs: a business needs different tools and conditions than a small saver, and solutions cannot be the same for everyone.

“Customer focus has always been at the heart of iSwiss’ business, which aims to open up banking and financial services also to those who, for various reasons, have been excluded from them until now. An important part of the population, which undoubtedly represents the customers of the future for banks” said Mr.Aleo Christopher, iSwiss CEO.

“Another strong point of the iSwiss offer is instruments that allow customers to operate through cryptocurrencies. This means current accounts, deposit accounts, cards and other payment instruments in cryptocurrencies: an important possibility for customers, who in this way can access the opportunities offered by technologically advanced finance, with the security of operating through a solid banking group.

“This is an enormous difference, in terms of security and compliance with regulations, compared to what is possible today through online platforms dedicated to cryptocurrencies, which often do not offer any kind of insurance to customers.

“Not to mention the tools that iSwiss customers will have at their disposal for the instant transfer of funds.Tools that will be able to use as many as 52 different currencies: this means transferring money worldwide, an operation that is often very expensive in traditional banks.

“And operating with iSwiss means doing all this completely online: so the need to stick to the office hours of the banks and having to wait days (sometimes many) to verify the transfer of funds go out the window.”

“All this is to achieve finance 2.0: a goal that iSwiss has been pursuing.