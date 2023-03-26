I care about solving tagible problem, live a lowkey life- prophet odolofin

Prophet Victor Odolofin is a man who does not mince words. Like calls himself “I’m the God of Prophecy.” He is man who can’t be described unless in his words. Hear him, “the only thing I care about is developing spiritual gifts for myself and figuring out how to solve tangible problems while living a very quiet life. I have a YouTube channel Victor Odolofin where I teach people how to prophesy and use spiritual technologies to improve their life. Everything I talk about on that channel is something I’ve done. I identify as a Christian and I believe in Jesus and God but I don’t follow all the laws of Moses because even Moses went against his laws. For example, I think there’s nothing wrong if I have sex before marriage. That’s just what I believe and I’m absolutely correct”.

“Other people might do it and term it as a sin but if I do it, it’s not a sin and I’m 100% right. Some say I’m a narcissist, I don’t care. People call me a prophet and yes, I answer the title because I’m one and I’m extremely good. I was not born as a prophet, I practised and developed rapidly through meditation and ascetic practices. I don’t like voodoo or ATR (African traditional religion) at all. I hate charms and I don’t respect people that use them. I love the Bible and I love rajah yoga. I attended a Bible study, Bible Interpretation course but I didn’t bother to collect the certificate. I know the Bible well and I believe in it. I am not emotional and friendly and most people think I’m fake until I show them something then they believe. I get very angry when people try to disrespect me”.

“My brand focuses mainly on prophesying to people, seeing the future and telling them exactly what they need to do in the future in order to become rich, get married or achieve their goals. I don’t really care about people’s feelings so I tend to tell people exactly what will happen in the future instead of giving a fake prophecy just to make them feel good. I’ve prophesied about elections, prophesied how people will make a lot of money. And it all happened. So I just laugh when people say my prophecy will change just because they don’t like it, they always come back after it comes to pass exactly as I said”.

“My parents are not entrepreneurs. My dad run some businesses here and there before I was 9 years old but that’s not entrepreneurship. Just normal business but I think I got the business spirit from him. Though the entrepreneurial spirit came upon me when my life was so miserable and I didn’t have any money, no helper so I figured out I needed to do something about it. I was just suffering like mad then I got angry in 2016 and started figuring out how to make money. My first $100 payment was from India. I didn’t even desire to make money with spiritual gifts until a guy from India started begging me to teach him telepathy. Yea telepathy is real, I do it every day. People started begging me with money in Facebook groups to teach them telepathy. That’s was when the first needle moved”, he concludes.