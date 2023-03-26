Huriyya Dauda-Lawal: Meet the Power Pillar Behind Zamfara State Governor-elect  

Things are never really black and white in politics. There is almost always a bit of gray mixed into it or the presence of somebody other than the one people can see. In the case of the Zamfara State Governor-elect, Dauda Lawal, the gray power behind him is his beloved wife, Hurriya Dauda-Lawal. It is partly because of her that the incoming Zamfara State Governor was able to make it so far.

Hurriya has done marvelously well in helping her husband become the number one citizen of the state. One can even say that she has done no less than the queens of the past who would bear to hide in the background while giving their all to their husbands.

Huriyya has shown herself to be exactly this type of wife. Despite the recent victory of her husband, she has not taken up any new titles nor reached out to her fashion consultants to fabricate something especially glorious for her. Instead, she is making preparations to help her husband’s forthcoming inauguration be something special for the people of Zamfara.

It is no secret that Lawal’s victory at the gubernatorial polls was not cheap. Being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he had to do everything in his power to overthrow the incumbent governor Bello Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Indeed, better things are yet to come for the Zamfara State Governor-elect as long as his wife remains by his side.