How Udom Emmanuel Cut Former Godfather, Akpabio, to Size  

The game of politics is too delicate for one individual to bear the hopes and aspirations of another. This is particularly so for influential political overlords like former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North-west, Godswill Akpabio who would rather retain their influence over a domain. But times are changing and new overlords are taking over the political scene. So, now that Akpabio’s alleged candidate lost the Akwa Ibom gubernatorial election, it is clear that the incumbent governor, Udom Emmanuel, has taken over the mantle of power.

In Akwa Ibom, it is no secret that Governor Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not best friends with his predecessor, Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Their differences in opinion recently came to a head regarding the best person to take over from Emmanuel after his term this year (2023). And while Emmanuel naturally favoured PDP candidate Umo Eno, Akpabio reportedly favoured the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate, Bassey Albert.

From the reports from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP’s Eno came first in the elections with a total of 354,348 votes and 29 of the 31 local government areas in Akwa Ibom. On the other hand, Akpabio’s alleged candidate came second with 136,262 votes. Following this result, Eno has become the Governor-elect of Akwa Ibom. By the victory of the PDP over the other parties, Governor Emmanuel has proved that he is superior to Akpabio and the others in terms of influence. With his anointed candidate now in line to inherit the mantle of gubernatorial power, Emmanuel can flaunt his power in the face of his predecessor and the la