How Rasheed Kashamu Rose to Become the Leader of His Late Father’s Political Family

Like jewels in the ears of a beautiful woman are the legacies and traditions of fathers. Rasheed, the son of the late politician, Senator Buruji Kashamu, has stepped onto the path that his father walked in his lifetime. With the Ijebu North Constituency 1 House of Assembly seat in his pocket, Rasheed has proved himself to be no less a man than his father, except that he is likely to go much further than the late Senator for Ogun East.

Rasheed has demonstrated the validity of his political lineage. The streets of Ijebu North are still colourfully jubilant after Rasheed won the election for the Ijebu North Constituency 1 as a member of his father’s party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He beat the incumbent Ogun House of Assembly member, Sylvester Abiodun by getting a total of 10,004. Moreover, at the time of this victory, Rasheed is only 26 years old, meaning that he is the youngest member of the Ogun State House of Assembly in this era.

With his educational and professional accreditations, Rasheed is not a novice in administration. Even with his degree in International Business and Management from Brunel University, London, and his Master of Science degree in International Finance and Investment from the University of Surrey, it is most likely that it is the political lessons he learnt from his father that stood him out.

